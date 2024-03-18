VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $217.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

