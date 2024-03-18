Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 731,163 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.88% of Suncor Energy worth $1,732,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

