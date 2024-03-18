Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.01 Billion Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,569,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $2,014,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

