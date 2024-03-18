Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.37% of Regency Centers worth $1,686,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

