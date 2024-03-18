Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 101,031 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,682,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.32% of Ball worth $1,776,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ball by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 834,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Ball by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $64.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

