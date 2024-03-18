Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 217,899 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,443,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.84% of Omnicom Group worth $1,746,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

