Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 456,920 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,631,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.02% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,608,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 18,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEAK opened at $17.10 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 214.29%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
