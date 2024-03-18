Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.54% of Pool worth $1,590,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $399.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

