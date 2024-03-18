Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,790,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.00% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,644,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

