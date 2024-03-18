Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $681,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $265.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

