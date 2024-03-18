Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

