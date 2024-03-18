Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $5,733,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $232.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

