Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $158.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

