VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

