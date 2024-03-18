Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.98 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

