Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

