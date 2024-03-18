Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $781,725.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,282,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

