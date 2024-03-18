Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vericity worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vericity Price Performance

Shares of VERY opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vericity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

