Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $32.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.96 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

