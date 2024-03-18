W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.99 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.