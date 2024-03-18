WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on WKME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe
WalkMe Stock Performance
Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
