WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on WKME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

