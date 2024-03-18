Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,002 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of MasterBrand worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasterBrand by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MasterBrand by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 716,619 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,073,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MasterBrand by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,585 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 44.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,381,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,269 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MBC opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.63. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $18.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

