Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.05. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.