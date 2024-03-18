Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

HESM stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

