Walleye Capital LLC Trims Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.15% of Semler Scientific worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.