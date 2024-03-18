Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Global Star Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 160.8% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 991,397 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 178.2% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 358.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GLST opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $10.91.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.