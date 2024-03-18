Walleye Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

