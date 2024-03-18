Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.00.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $404.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 12-month low of $290.74 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

