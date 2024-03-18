Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CAO Sells $307,207.20 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

WTS opened at $204.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTS. TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

