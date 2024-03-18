Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.50 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

