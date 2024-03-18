Wayfinding Financial LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

