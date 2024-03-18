Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1 %

PAYX stock opened at $120.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.