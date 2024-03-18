Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $198.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

