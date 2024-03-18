Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,671,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

