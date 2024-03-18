Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,256,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.