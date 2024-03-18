Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $190.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $191.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

