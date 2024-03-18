Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 249.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.02% of Toro worth $88,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $32,155,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

