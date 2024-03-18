Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.62% of Sun Communities worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $104,406,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.