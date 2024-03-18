Wellington Management Group LLP Has $97.91 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.94% of Kennametal worth $97,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 198,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 541.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMT opened at $23.93 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

