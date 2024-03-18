Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.99% of Alaska Air Group worth $94,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.