Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 239,955 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.22% of Burlington Stores worth $106,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

NYSE BURL opened at $218.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

