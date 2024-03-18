Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 69,825 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.10% of Amdocs worth $108,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

