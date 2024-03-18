Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.77% of Cavco Industries worth $105,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $376.98 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $380.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.78.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

