Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 90,726 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of Amphenol worth $89,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $109.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $112.40.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

