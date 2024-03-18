Werlinich Asset Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

