Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $44.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.75 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

