Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.