Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after purchasing an additional 294,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

