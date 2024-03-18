Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

About Whitestone REIT

Shares of WSR stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

