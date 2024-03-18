WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

WM Technology Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

